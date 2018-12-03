Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 03 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Former CJI Dipak Misra Was Controlled From Outside: Justice Kurian Joseph

December 03
16:38 2018
NET Bureau

While speaking to journalists retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph said, “Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was being controlled from outside and was allocating cases to judges with political bias.”

Justice Kurian Joseph demitted office as a Supreme Court judge on Friday.  Joseph, the third senior-most judge of the Supreme Court retired from the top court on Thursday after a five-and-a-half-year tenure.

Defending the decision to hold the January 2018 press conference, where along with him Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur decided to go public against the functioning of the judiciary under Misra.

“The Supreme Court was not headed in the right direction under former CJI Misra,” he further added.

Kurian Joseph and three other senior judges of the top court had held a first of its kind press conference on January 12, 2018, and said that “unless Supreme Court is preserved, democracy will not survive.” They had alleged faulty “assignment of cases” and “sensitive cases being allotted to junior judges” by Justice Misra.

Adding further Justice Joseph said that he had no regrets regarding the press conference held on January 12.

In an interview with The Times of India,  Kurian Joseph said that he and Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur felt that there were several instances of external influences on the working of the Supreme Court, especially those relating to the allocation of cases to benches headed by select judges and appointment of judges in both the apex court as well as the high courts.

Kurian Joseph said all the four judges met Misra and also wrote to him regarding independence and the majesty of the Supreme Court. However, when all attempts failed, they decided to hold a press conference.” “Justice Chelameswar was the initiator of the idea of press conference. But we three agreed with him,” he is quoted as saying in the report.

At the press conference held at the start of this year, the judges had not only questioned the functioning of Misra but also raised questions on the way the hearing of a petition seeking probe into the alleged suspicious death of judicial officer BH Loya was assigned to a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

SOURCE: Firstpost

Tags
CJICJI Dipak MisraJustice Kurian Joseph
