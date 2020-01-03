Former DGP Assam Police Kuladhar Saikia elected as President of Asom Sahitya Sabha

NET Bureau

Former Director General of Police (Assam Police) Kuladhar Saikia has been elected as the new president of Asom Sahitya Sabha for the session 2020-22.

As per reports, former DGP got around 269 votes.

It is to be noted that Asom Sahitya Sabha announced the results for the elections to the posts of its president, vice-president and general secretary for the term 2020 to 2022.

On the other hand, Mrinalini Devi mother of Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as vice-president. She got 308 votes.

Jadav Chandra Sarma was elected as the General Secretary of the Asom Sahitya Sabha. He got around 323 votes.

Furthermore, the election process was held under the supervision of a three-member committee comprising former Gauhati High Court Judge Biplab Kumar Sarma and senior advocates Bijon Mahajan and SP Roy.

