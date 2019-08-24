Former Finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

NET Bureau

Arun Jaitley, the former finance minister and a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party, passed away today. He breathed his last at 12:07 pm on Saturday. He was 66.

Jaitley had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the All India Institute of Medical Science on August 9 and had been declared hemodynamically stable. A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation. The authorities at AIIMS did not issue any bulletin on Jaitley’s health condition since August 9.

Arun Jaitley was unwell for a large part of the last two years. In 2018, Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery, following which he was put under isolation. Four years earlier, in 2014, Arun Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to address the excess weight he had gained due to diabetes.

During the Narendra Modi government’s first term in office, Arun Jaitley was seen as the prime minister’s ‘go-to’ man. Jaitley was the one to take on the responsibilities of temporarily handling ministries other than his primary portfolio of finance.

Arun Jaitley is survived by his wife and two children.

Source: Dailyhunt