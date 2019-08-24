Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 24 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Former Finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Former Finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66
August 24
13:04 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arun Jaitley, the former finance minister and a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party, passed away today. He breathed his last at 12:07 pm on Saturday. He was 66.

Jaitley had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the All India Institute of Medical Science on August 9 and had been declared hemodynamically stable. A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation. The authorities at AIIMS did not issue any bulletin on Jaitley’s health condition since August 9.

Arun Jaitley was unwell for a large part of the last two years. In 2018, Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery, following which he was put under isolation. Four years earlier, in 2014, Arun Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to address the excess weight he had gained due to diabetes.

During the Narendra Modi government’s first term in office, Arun Jaitley was seen as the prime minister’s ‘go-to’ man. Jaitley was the one to take on the responsibilities of temporarily handling ministries other than his primary portfolio of finance.

Arun Jaitley is survived by his wife and two children.

Source: Dailyhunt

Tags
AIIMSArun JaitleyBJPFormer Finance Minister
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.