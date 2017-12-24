Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 24 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Former Gauhati University Professor Passes Away

Former Gauhati University Professor Passes Away
December 24
13:45 2017
Academic and litterateur Md Maswood passed away in Guwahati Saturday night, his family sources said on Sunday.

Maswood, a former professor of Gauhati University, was a recipient of several awards, including Michael Madhusudan Award.

He was one of the founders of Sahitya Manjari, a literary organisation, and had authored several books, including three anthology of poems.

Maswood is survived by two sons and two daughters, the sources said, adding that his last rites was performed on Sunday morning.

-PTI

0 Comments

0 Comments

