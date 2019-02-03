Former Indian Football Captain Bhaichung Bhutia Spotted at Skechers Store in Guwahati

NET Bureau

Skechers, An American performance and lifestyle footwear brand, witnessed former Indian football captain, Bhaichung Bhutia today shopping and interacting with fans at Skechers store in Guwahati at GS Road.

Launched in 2012 in India, Skechers offers a wide variety of comfortable shoes in fashion and performance category for all age groups. Admiring the wide range of collection, the former Indian football captain, Bhaichung Bhutia said, “Being a fitness enthusiast, I love being on the go and engage myself in all kinds of workouts to be my fittest self. An integral part of being an athlete is the selection of right footwear to keep the movement going without having to worry about the comfort and performance of the shoes. Skechers has always been synonymous with comfort footwear and provides huge variations of shoes that fits each style. For me, I am really enjoying their latest range of running shoes, they are so comfortable and extremely lightweight.

Skechers, which recently announced its 221ststore in India, is a brand with wide range of Lifestyle and performance footwear. As a brand, Skechers stands for innovation, style and technology and gives people access to some of the trendiest and technologically advanced footwear. Apart from offering ideal footwear for sports & social outings, Skechers has a wide range of performance apparels.