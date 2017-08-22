Former Manipur CM Rishang Keishing Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and Former chief minister of Manipur Rishang Keishing passed away on Tuesday evening at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

Born 25 October 1920, Keishing was a Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur. He served as Chief Minister of Manipur from 1980 to 1988 and from 1994 to 1997. He hails from Bungpa village in Ukhrul District.

He was the oldest serving parliamentarian in India, his term at Rajya Sabha ends on 9 April 2014.

He married Khatingla Keishing in 1950, and the couple had two daughters and four sons.