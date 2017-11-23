Former Manipur Militants Blamed for Robberies

A taxi drivers’ association in Manipur on Thursday alleged there have been seven cases of robberies on a key highway in one week and suspected the involvement of former militants.

Members of some Kuki militant groups in Manipur have come overground after signing a truce with the central government.

“In the past few days, there were seven cases of robberies,” said C. Sankarjit, president of the Association of Taxi Drivers plying on National Highway 2.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, said he had directed the police to increase patrolling. He said the matter would be taken up with the Union Home Ministry.

“Though police are in the know of robberies, nothing is done. The government should take up steps to provide security within 15 days failing which the taxi service along this highway will be suspended,” Sankarjit said.

He said the suspected former militants, armed with guns and batons, stopped the taxis between Motbung and Taphou in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.

They then divest the drivers and passengers of their cash and valuables. In most cases, the drivers are beaten up.

