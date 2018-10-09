Former Meghalaya Minister Dies in Delhi

NET Bureau

Former Meghalaya Power Minister and senior Congress legislator, Clement Marak, died in a private hospital in New Delhi on Monday evening after a prolonged battle with cancer, party sources said. He was 58.

“Marak passed away at Max Super-specialty Hospital at Shalimar Bagh this evening,” Congress Spokesperson Zenith Sangma said.

Marak, Power Minister in the previous Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance government, has been battling with prostate cancer for years and had undergone medical treatment in the US.

Despite his ailing health, Marak contested the assembly elections held in February and retained his Selsella constituency defeating National People’s Party nominee, Ferlin C.A. Sangma.

The body of the three-time Congress MLA will be flown to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong on Tuesday and will be taken to his native village in Garo Hills for the last rites.

In his condolence message, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “I am deeply shocked to hear of the sudden demise Shri. Clement Marak, an honourable elected member from Selsella Assembly constituency, Meghalaya.”

“In the past, I have had interaction with Marak at official and personal occasions. We had fought elections against each other, but we never had any personal difference. He was like my elder brother. Despite his prolonged illness, he remained popular in the imagination of his people. His death is an irreparable loss. He was the son of the soil and has always worked for the poor,” Sangma added.

“My wife Mehtab Agitok Sangma and children join me in conveying our deepest condolences to June Eliana R. Marak and all other members of the bereaved family and pray to Almighty God that the departed soul rests in eternal peace. We fail to find the words to express our sorrow and disbelief yet we pray that Almighty God will give the bereaved family strength and courage during this time of grief,” he concluded.