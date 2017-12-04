Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 04 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Former Meghalaya Minister Manirul Islam Sarkar Passes Away

Former Meghalaya Minister Manirul Islam Sarkar Passes Away
December 04
10:08 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Former Meghalaya Minister Manirul Islam Sarkar, a two time MLA from Phulbari constituency, died of a massive cardiac arrest in a hospital in Guwahati on Sunday. He had undergone angioplasty a month ago in a hospital in Chennai. Sarkar, 53 is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

“The angioplasty was a success and he was advised rest. He was taking rest in Meghalaya House in Guwahati over the past few weeks but had a second heart attack this afternoon. He was rushed to Nemcare Hospital once again where they pronounced him dead at about 4:30 this afternoon,” said Esmatur Mominin, younger brother and a member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

Tags
Manirul Islam SarkarPhulbari constituency
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.