Former Meghalaya Minister Manirul Islam Sarkar Passes Away

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Former Meghalaya Minister Manirul Islam Sarkar, a two time MLA from Phulbari constituency, died of a massive cardiac arrest in a hospital in Guwahati on Sunday. He had undergone angioplasty a month ago in a hospital in Chennai. Sarkar, 53 is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

“The angioplasty was a success and he was advised rest. He was taking rest in Meghalaya House in Guwahati over the past few weeks but had a second heart attack this afternoon. He was rushed to Nemcare Hospital once again where they pronounced him dead at about 4:30 this afternoon,” said Esmatur Mominin, younger brother and a member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.