Mon, 24 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif Gets 7-Year Prison Term In Corruption Case

December 24
16:28 2018
NET Bureau

A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Monday jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for seven years on graft charges he says were politically motivated.

The court found the three-time prime minister was unable to prove the source of income for the ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia, Geo News reported.

Sharif was sentenced in July to 10 years in prison by the same court, on charges related to the purchase of upscale apartments in London, after the Supreme Court removed him from power.

 Source: NDTV
Image Source: Times Now
