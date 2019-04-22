Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 22 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Former PM Manmohan Singh to Cast Vote in the 3rd Phase of LS Polls in Guwahati

Former PM Manmohan Singh to Cast Vote in the 3rd Phase of LS Polls in Guwahati
April 22
16:12 2019
NET Bureau

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gurcharan Kaur will exercise their franchise in Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency on April 23.  Manmohan Singh is a Rajya Sabha member from Assam since 1991, and he will vote at the Dispur Government Higher Secondary School.

Singh has been representing Assam in the Upper House since 1991. In 2013, he was elected to the Upper House from Assam for his fifth consecutive term which is due expiry on June this year.

With the highest number of voters among all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, 21,78,617, the Gauhati Lok Sabha seat has 11,00,746 male voters, 10,77,793 female voters and 78 third gender voters.

Source: GPlus

