Former Union Defence Minister George Fernandes Passed Away at 88

NET Bureau

Former Union defence minister George Fernandes passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday morning following a prolonged illness, his family sources said.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Recently, he contracted swine flu, they said.

Fernandes held the defence ministry portfolio from 2001 to 2004 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. Apart from defence, he also held the portfolios of communications, industry and railways under various governments.

He was a key member of the Janata Dal and later founded the Samata Party in 1994, which later merged with Janata Dal (United).

Fernandes was a senior member in Morarji Desai’s cabinet when the Janata Party took office in 1977. He also held the portfolio of Union railways minister from 1989 to 1990 under the leadership of the then Prime Minister VP Singh.

Following the news of his demise, in a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Fernandes was the among the most effective voices for the rights of poor and marginalised.

“A fiery trade union leader, a visionary railways minister and a great defence minister,” PM Modi further tweeted. In the early years of his career, Fernandes had joined the socialist trade union movement and became the trade union leader. As the trade union leader, he organised several strikes and bandhs in Bombay in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Prime Minister also recalled his pivotal role in fighting against the Emergency declared by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the mid 1970s. During the Emergency, he was arrested and tried in the Baroda dynamite case.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of Fernandes.

Source: The Times of India