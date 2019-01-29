Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 29 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Former Union Defence Minister George Fernandes Passed Away at 88

Former Union Defence Minister George Fernandes Passed Away at 88
January 29
10:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Former Union defence minister George Fernandes passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday morning following a prolonged illness, his family sources said.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Recently, he contracted swine flu, they said.

Fernandes held the defence ministry portfolio from 2001 to 2004 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. Apart from defence, he also held the portfolios of communications, industry and railways under various governments.

He was a key member of the Janata Dal and later founded the Samata Party in 1994, which later merged with Janata Dal (United).

Fernandes was a senior member in Morarji Desai’s cabinet when the Janata Party took office in 1977. He also held the portfolio of Union railways minister from 1989 to 1990 under the leadership of the then Prime Minister VP Singh.

Following the news of his demise, in a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Fernandes was the among the most effective voices for the rights of poor and marginalised.

“A fiery trade union leader, a visionary railways minister and a great defence minister,” PM Modi further tweeted. In the early years of his career, Fernandes had joined the socialist trade union movement and became the trade union leader. As the trade union leader, he organised several strikes and bandhs in Bombay in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Prime Minister also recalled his pivotal role in fighting against the Emergency declared by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the mid 1970s. During the Emergency, he was arrested and tried in the Baroda dynamite case.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of Fernandes.

 

Source: The Times of India

Tags
George FernandesJanata Dalnarendra modi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.