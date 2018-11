Former UP Minister Kawkab Hameed Khan dies at 66 

Former UP Minister and senior Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Kawkab Hameed Khan died yesterday after a prolonged illness, a senior party leader said. He was 66.

Following the news of his death, his supporters and leaders from different political parties started heading towards Khan’s home.

He had contested his last election in 2012 on an RLD ticket from Baghpat but lost to BSP

Rashtriya Lok Dal’s western Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajkumar Sangwan said Khan, who was a five-time MLA and three-time minister, had been keeping ill for five years and was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital.

“He was discharged yesterday and brought home,” Sangwan added.

Notably, Khan became an MLA for the first time in 1985 when he won the Baghpat seat on a Congress ticket.