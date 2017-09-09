Formulation of Policy for Children, a Welcome Step: Manipur HC Chief Justice

“Formulation of policy for children in Manipur is indeed a welcome step towards the welfare of the children and to mould them to the right path during this formative phase of one’s life,” this was stated by Manipur High Court Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh while delivering a speech at the ‘One Day Consultation on the Formulation of Manipur State Policy for Children-2017’ held at Sangai Conference Hall, Hotel Imphal on Friday.

The event was organised by Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and Child Rights & You.

Considering the alarming rate of crimes and abuse against children in the state, Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen stated that the formulation and development of Manipur State Policy for Children 2017 is the need of the hour. She believes that it will provide a safe and positive environment for children in our State.

The Minister draws the attention of all the stakeholders to comply with all relevant local legislations, administrations and other measures on child rights and welfare to protect and ensure child rights, and to provide what is in best interest of the child, since keeping children safe and secured is everyone’s responsibility. “All of us have the responsibility to do all that we can to mould our children for their lives as productive citizens in the future,” she added.

She asserted that children, who occupy an essential part of every population, are the most vulnerable section of society. They suffer from one form of abuse or the other every day. As the future of a nation utterly depends on the level of care provided to its children, children’s rights should be made one of the main mandated priorities of everyone and be committed to their welfare and protection.