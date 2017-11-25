Foundation of First Engineering College in Garo Hills Laid

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma and school education and literacy minister Deborah Marak on Friday laid the foundation for Ampati Engineering College at Ampati in South West Garo Hills, the first engineering college of Garo hills and second in Meghalaya.

Sangma said that an amount of Rs. 41 cr has been sanctioned for the construction of the college.

Laying the foundation of the college he said that it would bringing in a lot of a students and would generate other ancillary business and opportunities for the local communities.

“Establishment of an engineering college and investment in education can bring in an overall transformative change in the social – economic landscape”, he said.

He also said that educational institution could be partner that would aid the government in finding solution through innovation. “Nation gains when we have productive people, if they are capable of doing something good, if they are capable of providing solution. An institution provides an opportunity for continuous learning”, he added, while speaking about how an unproductive person becomes a liability for a family, community and the nation.

Expressing concern and clarifying on criticism that why Meghalaya needs two engineering college, the chief minister said, “We are still a developing state. We have so many promises and commitments to be fulfilled. There are areas in the state, which still has no good road and lack basic amenities. We have attained 45 years of statehood and after five years we will celebrate glorious 50 years of statehood, so we have a lot of things to do to catch up with the rest of the country”.

He said that our education system has been providing certificates and degrees but we have failed to produce productive workforce. “Every child born should be provided with the education they deserve so that they are capable of competing and becomes an asset to the nation”, the chief minister added.

The chief minister said that the intervention of the government was a humble beginning to feel the pulse of development that is forthcoming. He also made announcement that foundation for Captain Williamson Technical University in Tura, College of Science and Commerce at Mahendraganj will be laid soon.

He also launched the Skill Development Programme “Supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya” under the Asian Development Bank assisted Project at Tura today. The programme was organised by Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), Shillong.

Mukul said that launching of skill development programme aims to empower individuals across the state with special focus to youth and women with the intention to create a pool of skilled workforce.

“We need to create opportunities for people in our own backyard so that they do not go outside the state and look for opportunities”, he said adding that migration of youth to other states for further studies and career related options is posing a threat to the matrilineal system in our society.

He said that the skill development program was conceptualised so that the youth can avail exclusive skilled training based on due diligence by enhancing their skills and improving the employability in various sectors which will lead to self employment.

Principal Secretary M S Rao informed that the said project is 125 million dollar and in the first phase the Don Bosco Tech Society will train about 7,000 youth of the state in different trades comprising of Beauty and Wellness, Hospitality, Information and Technology, Tourism, Health, Security amongst others with special focus on integrated farming.

V Harsha, Sr. Project Officer, Indian Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank (ADB) while delivering his speech said that the project will focus on native skills and gifted individuals who will be given advanced skilled training according to their choice of trade and provide hand-holding support to become successful in their future endeavours.