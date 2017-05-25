Foundation Stone for PA Sangma Block at USTM Laid

By Saidul Khan

Tura Lok Sabha MP Conrad K. Sangma and opposition leader James K. Sangma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of PA Sangma International block at University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) at the university premises.

Addressing the gathering, Conrad said that his late father had taken a lot of effort in the expansion and establishment of educational institutions in different parts of Meghalaya. “My father was a visionary man wanted to nurture the young minds through education and I am very happy that USTM is one of the premier universities of Meghalaya spreading quality education in far flung areas of North East”.

He also has lauded the works and effort of the Chancellor of USTM Mahbubul Hoque in making USTM the best private university in the state of Meghalaya.

While James said that he is feeling very honored while laying the foundation stone of this upcoming PA Sangma International Block, because a eminent leader like P A Sangma who himself had always loved the teaching profession and now when his name will be associated with USTM for generations to come.

James also expressed his joy in coming to USTM and meeting the academicians and students and wished that USTM would carry forward the mission of spreading quality education in future days with lot of success.

“It is a very emotional moment for me as the Late renowned leader PA Sangma who was a mentor and well wisher to ERD Foundation, the sponsor of USTM has always extended his help and support in the expansion and development of this institution and visited us several times. Through this effort we want to carry forward his name and vision to the generations to come”, said Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the university.