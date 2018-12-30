Foundation Stone Laid for Battalion Headquarters of NDRF

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday laid the foundation stone for establishment of 12th battalion headquarters of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) here at Hollongi in Itanagar presence of MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, Forest minister Nabam Rebia, and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said the day is historic and thanked the Union Home Ministry for the project. He said due to the efforts from

6Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Kiren, the Bn headquarters is being established in Arunachal.

Chief Minister specifically mentioned the role of MoS Home who brought the project first in 2014 but got delayed due to land availability issues – but was solved with voluntary contribution of land from the land donors in Hollongi and thanked them for their cooperation. CM on the occasion congratulated Kiren for being conferred with Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Champion for the Asia Region by the United Nation.

Chief Minister said the permanent stationing of NDRF battalion in Arunachal will not only help the state but will be available for service to the neighboring state of Assam also. He said the fight against natural calamities and man made disaster will be strengthened by the presence of NDRF thus saving precious lives and properties. He also said to fight calamities, the state police forces and the central police forces are being equipped including awareness and disaster drill being conducted among civilian population.

Chief Minister on the occasion also announced that project developed by the state government will include environment and safety concerns. He said the state government will soon implement the building byelaws in Arunachal.