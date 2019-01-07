Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 07 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Foundation Stone Laid For BJP Party Office

January 07
15:52 2019
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the laying of foundation stone cum bhumi pujan for BJP party office in Itanagar on Monday. 

The foundation was laid by North East State BJP General Secretary (Org) Ajay Jamwal in presence of State BJP President Tapir Gao, DCM Chowna Mein and other Council of ministers including BJP MLAs.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister thanked Ajay Jamwal for his support for the party office and the Bhawan Nirman Committee led by State BJP President and Tani Loffa for acquiring the land.

Calling the day as historic, he said the building will not be an individual’s property but will be dedicated to the party’s cause.

Chief Minister said he is aware of the reservations expressed by several organizations and informed that he had discussions with these organizations. He said the concerns expressed by them were genuine and assured to provide land for “protest” area in the capital city in the centrally located area with toilet facilities, water, electricity and shed facilities. He said the government is not opposed to any protest culture and said that it very much appreciates that protest is part and parcel of democracy.

Chief Minister further said the party officials will be build using funds through the contribution from well-wishers and party’s own sources and contributed Rs 20 lakhs from his personal means for the construction of the building.

Tags
BJP party office in Itanagarlaying of foundation stonePema Khandu
