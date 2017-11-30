Foundation Stone Laid for Government Polytechnic in Tamenglong

Manipur Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Government Polytechnic at Khongjaron in Tamenglong District. He said that the institute is aimed and targeted to start its session from next year.

Already served as the Superintendent of Police, Tamenglong District for three years, the Minister said that the problems and difficulties faced by the people of this district are not new to him. “Tamenglong District should be in the first priority list for inclusive development as this District is the most backward district, situated far from the state and national highway”, exclaimed the Minister with deep concern.

With the utmost feeling to give the ray of development to the people of Tamenglong, he said the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and council of Ministers during the cabinet meeting usually discussed of giving special attention for the development of the district like any other developed districts.

Addressing the gathering, he said the polytechnic would benefit the people from all over the district, even the remotest corners and other parts of the state. As an Education Minister, he assured that he strives to bring and deliver transformation in the education system of this district. He said he will also look into prospect of introducing science stream in the Government Tamenglong College and other possibility of establishing additional higher secondary as well.

Speaking in terms of on the approaches made for new developments in the educational institutions, he said there is plan to renovate and redeveloped atleast two government schools under the sponsorship of the central government. Under this project two school has been approved, one in hill district i.e., Somdal Village, Ukhrul and another at valley, The Churachand Higher Secondary School, Imphal. Sanction has also been granted for the construction of transit hostel for four hill district including Jiribam, he added.

He further stated that teachers will always be the essential guiding force for the efficient management of educational institutions. He expressed that if the district has qualified people then they could be trained for teaching.