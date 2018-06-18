Foundation Stone of Multiple Cancer Centres Launched in Assam

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared the dias with National BJP President Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Minister Health and Family Welfare Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma and former Chairman of Tata group Ratan Naval Tata at Guwahati on Monday on the occasion of Ground breaking ceremony of cancer centers and launch of first of its kind cancer care program which is being spearheaded by Government of Assam in collaboration with Tata Trust.

Amit Shah in his address to a massive gathering after laying the foundation stone of the cancer centres said that such cancer centers should be established in all the northeastern states. He said BJP is committed to live upto the aspirations of the people and do whatever is beneficial for them. He categorically divulged on the initiatives of BJP Government and said that the country is heading to new heights with the mantra of “Saaf Niyat Sahi Vikas”.

Khandu congratulated the people of Assam for the new development. He said, the BJP government in the centre and the state is focussed completely towards the welfare and wellbeing of the people. The massive development in last couple of years is the result of the optimistic attention of the centre towards northeast through Modi’s Act East Policy.

Khandu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National BJP president Amit Shah under whose guidance and directions, the Northeast is witnessing the light of progress in all fields.

Earlier, Khandu met industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Naval Tata, recipient of Padma Vibhushan and the head of Tata Trust in the morning and extended his gratitude for his humanitarian gesture towards northeast. Tata trust is putting up 19 new specialty cancer centres in Assam. The move has the potential to drastically improve cancer care in Assam as well as the entire Northeast region.

CM Khandu hoped that these cancer centers would immensely benefit the patients from Arunachal and other parts of Northeast. During his meeting with the business tycoon, Khandu requested Tata trust to put up similar projects in Arunachal which is recording very high rate of cancer cases.

“Our patients go all the way to Mumbai in Tata Memorial Hospitals and Cancer Research Institute to get treatment for their ailments incurring huge expenditures. If such centers come up in Arunachal, it will be of much respite to the people” Khandu said while justifying his request. Ratan Naval Tata in principally agreed to set up two specialty cancer centres in Arunachal. He also agreed to visit Arunachal soon to finalise the project.