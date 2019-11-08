Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 08 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Foundation stone of North east frontier railways camp office laid in Tawang

Foundation stone of North east frontier railways camp office laid in Tawang
November 08
19:09 2019
NET Bureau

In a historic development today, General Manager(Construction) North east Frontier railways Shri NK Prasad in presence of Shri Choiki Dondup, EAC(LM&Jud) Tawang, Shri MS Chauhan, Chief Administrative Officer(Construction), Shri SP Singh, Chief Engineer(Construction) NEF Railways and executive members of Shartso committee(Land owners) laid the foundation stone of North east frontier railways camp office cum rest house at Tawang.
We are very soon going to connect Tawang with railways, the railway line from Bhalukpong to Tawang will be 198 kilometres, out of which 177 kilometres will be under tunnels with very little disturbance to the ecology. The proposed railway tunnel crossing Dzela pass will be 27 kilometres one of the longest tunnel in the country. Whereas the road distance from Tawang to Bhalukpong is around 300 kilometres informed senior Indian Railway officers.
Shri Choiki Dondup, EAC(LM&Jud) Tawang, said it was a distant dream for us to have Tawang connected with railways, but now the dreams are going to be achieved in reality. He congratulated the Senior Indian railways officers . He also expressed his gratitude to the land owners of Shartso Committee for leasing out the land, initially for a period of three years for the purpose of Camp office cum rest house which can extended or acquired if needed In future.

arunachal pradeshNorth East Frontier RailwayTawang
