Founders of StyleCaret share useful tips on how to retain customers

One of the reasons why StyleCaret continues to progress is that it is keen on retaining its customers. According to the founders of these online fashion store, Akhilesh Singh and Neekee Singh, customer retention has more value than customer acquisition. Retaining your already existing customers is less expensive than gaining new ones. Every merchant operating an online fashion store needs to learn how StyleCaret has been able to achieve this.

According to the founders, customer retention is all about keeping your existing customers. Though this may seem easy, you have to implement the right strategies to keep on exciting your customers and compelling them to continue buying your products.

Akhilesh Singh and Neekee Singh have been able to achieve this by setting reasonable expectations. You need to ensure that your customers are informed. If, for instance, a client orders a specific garment from your online store, you should give them an idea of how long they have to wait to receive the package. Ensure you display transparent shipping details on your site so that you don’t annoy customers.

StyleCaret even sends emails to customers informing them when they should expect to receive the package. Apart from shipping details, you should also provide accurate product descriptions. Ensure that your customers do not encounter any surprise fees during the checkout process. It is easy for you to boost retention rates by setting clear expectations.

If you look at StyleCaret, you will not fail to notice the loyalty program. StyleCaret Founders use this program as a way of increasing customer retention. With such a plan, you can reward your customers by offering incentives every time they shop from your online store. Encourage them to be part of the loyalty program and give them offers as soon as they do to get them hooked.

Offering exclusive deals from time to time has made StyleCaret unmatched. You can also emulate such strategies as you run your store. Consider giving your customers a sneak peek at some of the new products you have to keep them interested.

If you send order confirmation emails to a customer, consider including a discount code inside so that you give them an incentive even before they sign up. This is a great strategy that can help you improve customer retention. Though you may comprehend everything regarding your online store, it is hard to see some flaws. That is why you must be keen on customer questions regarding your store. For instance, if a customer enquires something that you already elaborated on your site, maybe you need to update the information and provide more details.

When customers are comfortable with asking questions, and they get the information they need, then retention becomes a breeze. Listening to your customers is an excellent way of improving customer retention. Identifying the problems with your store can also help you fix them to boost the shopping experience. The founders of StyleCaret understand that complaints are inevitable while running an online fashion store. That is why they never ignore customer complaints since their priority is in satisfying every customer.

If customers are not happy with your products or services, then retaining them is impossible. You should, therefore, view complaints as customer satisfaction surveys and use them to boost retention rates. Ensure that you include a contact page on your site so that you can make it easy for any customer to submit complaints if they are not satisfied with your services. Make use of insights from the complaints to boost the experience of other customers.

StyleCaret also achieves customer retention through being active on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. They engage with their customers on such platforms to ensure that no client forgets them. If you look at the footer of this site, you will notice the social buttons included. You can use these platforms to announce any new products or deals you may have.

