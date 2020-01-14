Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 14 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Four Army personnel, two porters killed in avalanche in Siachen glacier

Four Army personnel, two porters killed in avalanche in Siachen glacier
January 14
12:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Four Indian Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed after they were hit by an avalanche in the northern part of the Siachen Glacier on Monday afternoon, officials said.

A group of eight persons, including six Indian Army personnel, were struck by the avalanche at an altitude of 19,000 ft around 3 pm, they said.

Two Indian Army personnel survived the avalanche. Rescue teams from nearby posts were rushed to the location after the incident, an Army spokesperson said.

“All eight personnel were pulled out of the avalanche debris. Seven individuals were critically injured in the incident,” the official said.

Army Sources: The avalanche had hit the Army positions in the northern glacier at around 3.30 pm today. #Siachen https://t.co/W1K4mQkPw7

— ANI (@ANI) 1574085984000

Despite best efforts, four soldiers and two porters succumbed to extreme hypothermia, the official said.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

Source: The Economic Times

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.