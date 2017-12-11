Four Arrested for Gold Smuggling in Guwahati

Four people, including three women, were nabbed at Guwahati rail station on Monday when they were trying to transport 19 kg gold worth about Rs 6 crore to Kolkata.

Railway Police officials said the four accused had brought the gold from Aizawl by road and were planning to take it to Kolkata by train. All four of them were about to board the Saraighat Express when they were arrested.

They will be handed over to the Customs Department on Tuesday along with the seized gold after completing necessary formalities, police said.

-PTI