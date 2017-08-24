Four Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tripura

Four Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested by BSF personnel at Nabadweep Chandra Nagar near the Indo-Bangla international border in Sipahijala district of Tripura, the BSF said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a contingent of BSF personnel laid a trap near the border and apprehended them after they entered Indian Territory on Tuesday, a press statement issued from BSF headquarters said.

Indian currency and three mobile phones were seized from their possession, the statement said adding that on preliminary interrogation they revealed that they had crossed the border in search of jobs. They were handed over to the Sonamura police station.

-PTI