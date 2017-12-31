Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 31 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Four CRPF Troopers, Two Militants Killed in Kashmir

Four CRPF Troopers, Two Militants Killed in Kashmir
December 31
16:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Four CRPF troopers and two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday after guerrillas attacked a CRPF training centre, police officials said.

Heavily-armed militants stealthily entered the camp in Lathpora area about two hours after midnight, hurling grenades and resorting to indiscriminate gunfire.

“Four CRPF jawans were martyred in the operation that lasted for nearly 12 hours,” a police officer said.

After barging in, the two militants secured positions in the CRPF camp located on the Srinagar-Jammu highway until they were killed.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the daring attack on the 185 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.

“Security forces including Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and state police jointly carried out an operation to flush out the militants,” the official said.

As a precaution, authorities suspected Internet facility in Pulwama district. Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was halted for some time during the counter-insurgency operations.

-IANS

Tags
CRPFCRPF Troopers
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.