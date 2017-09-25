Four Dead, Several Serious After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Assam

At least four people have died and several others are admitted in a hospital after drinking spurious alcohol in Assam’s Tinsukia district in last four days.

The deceased have been identified as: Papu Thakur, Biswajit Tell, Santosh Hemsing Karmakar and David Kashyap. While the other affected people are admitted in Dangori Hospital.

Many incidents of deaths due to the spurious liquor have been reported from Assam in the recent past, but the Assam Government has not taken any concrete step to ban the manufacturing and selling of hooch.

