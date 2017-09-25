Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 25 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Four Dead, Several Serious After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Assam

Four Dead, Several Serious After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Assam
September 25
11:52 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

At least four people have died and several others are admitted in a hospital after drinking spurious alcohol in Assam’s Tinsukia district in last four days.

The deceased have been identified as: Papu Thakur, Biswajit Tell, Santosh Hemsing Karmakar and David Kashyap. While the other affected people are admitted in Dangori Hospital.

Many incidents of deaths due to the spurious liquor have been reported from Assam in the recent past, but the Assam Government has not taken any concrete step to ban the manufacturing and selling of hooch.

-ANI

Tags
drinkingspurious alcoholTinsukia district
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.