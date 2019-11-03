Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 04 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Four get death penalty for 2008 Rampur attack

November 03
14:40 2019
NET Bureau

Four persons, including two Pakistani nationals were sentenced to death in the Rampur ‘terror’ attack case by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Singh on Saturday. One person was awarded a life sentence, while a sixth accused was given 10-years rigorous imprisonment.

Additional government counsel Amit Saxena said those who had been awarded capital punishment include Imran Shahzad, who hails from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and Mohammed Farooq from Pakistan’s Punjab. Sabauddin from Bihar’s Madhubani and Mohammed Shareef from Rampur were also given the maximum punishment.

Two others were convicted under Section 302 (murder) and Section 121 (waging war against the state). The judge said that the accused attacked the CRPF camp in 2008 without any provocation with AK-47 rifles and hand grenades.

On Friday, the judge had held six of the eight accused ‘guilty’ in relation to the pre-dawn attack on January 1, 2008, in which seven jawans and a civilian were killed. Two accused, Kausar Farooqi and Gulab Khan, were acquitted by the court for want of evidence.

Source: The Hindu

nationalsPakistaniRampur attackTerror
