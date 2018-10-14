Four Injured in Blast in Guwahati; ULFA (I) Takes Responsibility

NET Bureau

In an explosion on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati on Saturday near the Sukreswar Temple, at least four people were injured. Even though the blast was of low intensity, it, however, created a panic-like situation among the people of the and generated a long traffic jam in the Fancybazar and Panbazar area. Sources informed that the four injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The area was immediately cordoned off and the security was beefed up.

Even though the police initially did not suspect it to be a bomb blast as no splinters were found and the injuries were mainly due to stones hitting the people, however, the chairman of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) – ULFA (I)- later claimed responsibility of the explosion and further threatened that the organisation will continue such activities as a sign of protest against the NRC and the Hindu-Bangladeshi alliance.

The militant outfit has also sought apologies from the injured.

“This is the first time that such an attack has been carried out in the state in a festive season, especially during Durga Puja. There might be more than what actually meets the eyes,” said Prabhakar Das, a resident of Guwahati, while interacting with Northeast Today on Sunday.

“By doing this, the ULFA in one hand is trying to terrorise the people and sending out a message that they should remain indoors during puja. And secondly, this is also a wake-up call for the traders of Fancybazar and Machkhowa as the militant outfit has made a clear indication that it may go on an extortion spree sooner or the later,” Das concluded.