Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 27 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Four Kidnapped Tripura Bank Officials Remain Untraced

Four Kidnapped Tripura Bank Officials Remain Untraced
November 27
13:39 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Despite a manhunt launched by security forces, four Tripura Gramin Bank officials kidnapped by armed miscreants remained untraced, police said on Sunday.

“The counter-insurgency trained TSR (Tripura State Rifles) and other security forces continued their combing operations in West Tripura, Khowai and Gomati districts to look for hostages (kidnapped on Friday night),” Gomati Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma told IANS.

He said: “We will continue the manhunt till the four officials are located. We have asked the Border Security Force to intensify vigil along international borders so that the four are not whisked away to Bangladesh by their captors.”

Senior police officials, including state police chief Akhil Kumar Shukla, are supervising the combing operations, launched immediately after the bank officials were abducted while returning to Agartala in a vehicle through Teliamura in Khowai district.

These include Tripura Gramin Bank Taidu Branch Manager Tanumoy Bhattacharjee, 30, Sujit Chandra Dey, 28, and Raktim Bhowmik, 31, in a car and bank official Subrata Debbarma, 32, on his motorcycle. Both vehicles also remain untraced.

The officer said police was not sure whether the abduction was carried out by armed miscreants or a terrorist group.

“The exact location from where they were kidnapped is not yet known,” Debbarma said.

Families of the officials said an unidentified person called up and demanded Rs 20 lakh each for the release of the bank staff.

Police and intelligence officials had earlier apprehended that terrorists may resume activities in the state ahead of the February 2018 assembly elections.

Police said there was not a single extremist-related incident in Tripura since 2015.

IANS

Tags
Akhil Kumar ShuklaBangladesh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.