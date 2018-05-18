Four Killed in House Collapses in Tripura

At least four people, including a child and a woman, were killed early on Friday in mud house collapses in two incidents in West Tripura district of Tripura after a downpour, officials said.

Parts of Agartala were waterlogged by the heavy rains due to lack of proper drainage.

“Due to heavy pre-monsoon rain and subsequent mudslide, the mud house of a tribal family collapsed in Hezamara, killing three of them on the spot,” an official of the state’s disaster control room said. An eight-year-old boy from the family was injured.

In the second incident in Hezamara, a 55-year-old tribal man died when his mud house collapsed.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited the area and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the bereaved families and Rs 1 lakh each for construction of their dwellings.

He also visited waterlogged areas of Agartala.

