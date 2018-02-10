Four Killed, Several Injured as Militants Storm Army Camp in Jammu

A group of militants attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city in the early hours today, leaving two army officers and two children dead and four army men injured, officials said.

The militants entered from the rear side of Sunjwan Army camp where family quarters are located, DGP S P Vaid said.

Sources said that a Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO), a non-commissioned officer (NCO) and two children were killed and four army men injured in the ongoing attack.

The militants, who are believed to be around three, have been isolated, they said.

IGP SD Singh Jamwal told reporters in Jammu that “around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the sentry and his bunker was fired upon. The fire was retaliated. The number of militants isn’t known. They’ve been cornered in one of the family quarters.”

Security forces and police have cordoned off the area around the Sunjwan Army camp.The camp falls under the first Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 36 Brigade.

Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the Army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid a fierce gunfight, security official said.

Schools in the entire area around the camp have been closed by authorities as a precautionary measure.

A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security beefed up in and around the city.

Intelligence inputs had warned of an attack on the Army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was secretly hanged and buried in Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013.

PTI