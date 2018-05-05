Four-Leaf Clover’s Melody

March Edition, Fashion

Who says people don’t want to see women on a stage? From the beautiful land of Nagaland, there comes a band of sisters- the Tetseo Sisters- who needs no introduction as they have been enchanting the audience for years. In conversation with Chirasmrita Devi, the four sisters- Kuvelu, Alune, Mercy and Azi - speak more about their music and the visually- appealing style.

Being All-Girl Group

As an all-girl group, we feel more privilegedthan a mixed or all male group. We certainly get more attention and better treatment. Sometimes, some people feel uncomfortable talking money with us but we tell them this is our bread and butter and we can handle it. Or technical/sound issues – some people think we are clueless- we are learning to deal with them. Travelling safety is a concern for our parents and organizers but we have always been taken care of nicely so far.

Message from Their Songs

Life is good. Life is short. We all get only one shot. Live beautiful lives and be an inspiration.

Highlights of the Year Gone By

Where do we start? So blessed to be featured in the Dove real beauty campaign for Vogue and got our portrait shot by Mario Testino; toured and performed in Nepal and Jharkhand with our mom – our Guru; shooting our soon to be released videos, recording new materials in hotel rooms while on the move; performing at the opening ceremony of the first Nagaland Olympics; loinloom festival, finally performing in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, and several opportunities to meet other exciting artistes and fans at many other shows all over the country where we performed our music. It was also a great year for personal travels covering Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and a short road trip in Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia.

The Favourites’ Favourite

The list is long. We all have different favourites at different points of time. We have all had our boyband phases and many songs of the moment. Lulu is currently listening to Sam Smith and is also a fan of Japanese pop. Kuvelu is an Alan Walker fan and follows Korean pop too. Azi is probably singing nursery rhymes to her boys but she has an eclectic taste ranging from Janis Joplin to Shania Twain. Mercy is likely to be listening to Sia or Lady Gaga but she is an all-time fan of Katie Melua and Celine Dion.

Bucket list to Collaborate

We’d love to work with AR Rehman, Amit Trivedi, Nucleya, Raghu Dixit, Swarathma, Papon and any of the folk artists from NE India, Rajasthan and of course, a bevvy of international artists too.

Covers or Original versions?

We love adding our stamp to all that we touch and it’s definitely more fun doing our original signature songs. But we enjoy so many types of songs/genres and playing around with them is great fun too.