Sun, 15 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Four Manipur police commandos injured in attack

Four Manipur police commandos injured in attack
March 15
12:04 2020
Four Manipur police commandos were injured when occupants of a car attacked them for stopping their vehicle in Manipur’s Moreh town close to the Indo-Myanmar border, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The police commandoes had signalled a car with tinted glass to halt for checking on Friday. The car, however, did not stopped and sped away, the officer said.

The commandos chased the car and stopped the vehicle.

The occupants of the car attacked the commandos for stopping their vehicle in which four commandos were injured, he said.
When the injured commandos went to the Moreh hospital for medical treatment a mob damaged their vehicle and kept them confined to a room, the officer said.

Additional police reinforcements rushed to the hospital to rescue the commandos and chase away the mob, the officer added.

Source: Arunachal Times

