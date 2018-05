Four cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) were arrested from West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Cash Rs 2 lakh, multiple SIM cards, mobile phones and other documents and extortion notes of NSCN-K were seized from their respective places of hiding.

The four arrested NSCN militants were produced before a court which has remanded them to police custody for four days.