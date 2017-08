The Assam Rifles caught four militants of the NSCN (K) with arms and ammunition from Jiri Lamkhai area in Jiribam district of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

One bomb, ammunition and two magazines were seized from them on Wednesday, they said.

In another incident, police commandos apprehended a cadre of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) on Tuesday last during regular frisking at Bishnupur Chiningkon in Bishnupur district.

-PTI