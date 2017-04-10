Mon, 22 May 2017

Northeast Today

Four Terrorists Killed in Kashmir Infiltration Bid

Four Terrorists Killed in Kashmir Infiltration Bid
April 10
11:54 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Four terrorists were killed when security forces foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, an official said.

“A major infiltration bid from across the LoC was foiled by the Army troops in Keran sector yesterday (Sunday) evening,” Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IANS. “A search operation is going on in the area,” he said.

On Sunday, the state witnessed violence while the Srinagar parliamentary by-election was underway. Eight people died and about 100 security personnel were injured in the poll violence. The separatists have called for a two-day strike from today to protest the deaths.

-IANS

Tags
Kashmir Infiltration
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top
1 Comment

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.