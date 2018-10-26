Framework Agreement Has Provision for Naga Constitution

NET Bureau

Top NSCN (IM) leader, VS Atem has said that the signing of the framework agreement on August. 3, 2015 to finalise a negotiated settlement to the Naga political issue was in recognition of expediting the cause for Naga sovereignty, politically, and amicably.

Thus, a mechanism on shared sovereignty was the focus of the agreement, he said at the prayer summit organised by the NSCN (IM) at the Agri Expo site in Dimapur.

“The mechanism would be defined by working out competencies, which are crucial to Naga political rights and history,” he said.

According to Atem, New Delhi has assured to fully respect the rights and interests of the Nagas and in the defined competencies, Naga people’s sovereignty was paramount. On this principle, he said, both negotiating parties have agreed for peaceful coexistence by respecting each other’s problems and mandates.

“A fundamental part of the competencies being negotiated so far has tremendous expression of the Naga national identity whose control over land and resources is substantiated for its independent utility only by the Nagas and the management and integrity of all resources will not be infringed upon by India.

‘India’s recognition of our unique history was an official declaration which formed their mandate of seriousness,” asserted Atem.

He confided that two crucial aspects of the competencies feature ‘Naga national flag’ and Naga constitution called ‘Yehzabo’. Naga flag carries a prerequisite symbol of the people’s identity, the Naga nation and Yehzabo will be legally integrated as a historical document representing a total function of the Naga cultural, religious, social, economic and political life, he said.

Therefore, he asserted that the final settlement would constitute a provision in the Indian structure of managing Naga affairs—an article confirming the ‘Yehzabo of Nagalim.’

However, Atem was wary as he remarked that we must understand the Indian government’s policy was by and large to let the vast Indian interests prevail over Nagas’ unique legitimate right. Even the current negotiation, he said, has been ‘facing unwanted elements of the Indian state indiscriminately.’

Atem alleged that anti-Naga operation was being mentored by the ‘RSS elements’ trying to imagine a Hindu nation-state. Their ‘Bharatiya philosophy’ contemplates that there cannot be two “bharats” within India and it commits to strengthen Hindu national governmentand views the outcome of a possible Naga homeland as threatening the RSS Hindu-dream, he alleged.

“The political agenda of expediting a wholesome Hindustan has more often been betrayed in the RSS operations to let GoI ignore the Nagas’ right. Their objectives are identical with chauvinistic conducts at their own prerogatives,” Atemsaid. He affirmed that NSCN shall never compromise on the ‘infrastructure of Nagas’ legitimate political institutions.’ Atem likened the Naga history to that of the Israelites.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror