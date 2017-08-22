‘Framework Agreement’ Must Incorporate All Stakeholders: TR Zeliang

Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang has expressed hope that the government of India would work out a formula for “inclusiveness” and that all “stakeholders” would be taken into account before signing of final ‘Framework Agreement’, according to a release of the chief minister’s office.

TR Zeliang said this during his meeting with a three-member delegation of Nagaland Gaon Burah Federation (NGBF) in Kohima on Monday when the latter called on him at his office chamber to apprise him of their (NGBF) recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

TR Zeliang has assured the delegation to look into the matter at the earliest and urged them to play a constructive role to voice fearlessly for the unity of all Nagas.

The NGBF delegation also submitted the copies of memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks RN Ravi, in which they appealed the government of India to take on board all the “stakeholders” for final solution, it added.

NGBF president L. ShahlemKonyak presented a Bible and a ‘law book’ as a token of appreciation to the chief minister for being supportive and extending financial assistance in the past.

NGBF general secretary Shikuto Zalipuwhile congratulating TR Zeliang on his comeback to chair as chief minister informed him that the 15-member delegation of GBs also met R.N. Ravi, Th. Muivah and Khole separately at Delhi to urge them for inclusiveness of all stakeholders.

On the issue of Rongmei tribe recognition, Zalipu informed the CM that they held talks with Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) on the issue earlier during which the council clarified that they were not opposed to recognition of those 1313 and their ancestors who settled in Nagaland before statehood in 1963. In this connection, Zalipu urged the CM to implement the cabinet order so that children of those early Rongmei settlers do not suffer.

Zalipu also cited the allotment of plot for construction of office for Nagaland GBFederation at old DC’s office that has been pending in Secretariat office for long. Further, the delegation requested the chief minister to issue a vehicle for the federation, it added.

-Newmai News Network