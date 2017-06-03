Framework Agreement Restores Sovereign Rights of Nagas: NSCN-IM

The Framework Agreement has restored the sovereign rights of the Nagas, thus after decades of prolonged selfless struggles; sovereignty has dawned upon the Nagas.

In a press note, NSCN (IM) said, “Credit for this historic achievement goes to the different organizations, civil Societies, churches etc and the scores of individuals who had relentlessly and fearlessly worked for the last many decades for Nagas common cause.”

The releases further stated that a road map towards a developed bright future will create larger opportunities especially for the younger Naga generations.

Meanwhile it cautioned against the emergence of treacherous game plans to sabotage and undo what has been collectively achieved by the Nagas. “The Nagas and the future generations should not be doomed by their schemes of vested interests which are totally against the Nagas national interests.”

While stating that Nagas are of one Nation and that government of India cannot provide numerous solutions in piece meals for the Nagas, the NSCN (IM) added, “It would be suicidal to make attempts for highjacking the Indo-Naga political talks at this final stage by those people who still worship the treacherous and deceitful Accords and Agreements of the past decades.”

It further informed that the NSCN (IM) has kept its door wide open all along as the ongoing political negotiations progresses to find a final settlement.