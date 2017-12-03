Framework Agreement Should be Inclusive to All: SC Jamir

Odisha Governor SC Jamir, who is also the former chief minister of Nagaland, on Saturday said the Framework Agreement should be inclusive of all sections of Naga society.

The Framework Agreement was signed between the NSCN(IM) and the Centre in 2015 to solve the Naga political problem. President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the final agreement on the issue would soon be arrived at.

Jamir also lauded the Centre’s efforts to hold dialogue with six Naga nationalist political groups, besides the NSCN(IM) for final settlement of the decades old Naga political problem.

“This is the right direction, because when we talk of inclusive solution it means inclusion of all the groups,” Jamir told reporters at Naga Heritage Village Kisama where the Hornbill Festival is being held. The agreement should be honourable to the people of Nagaland and also acceptable to the Centre, he said.

To a question on the Hornbill Festival, which was initiated by the then Congress government under his chief ministership in 2000, Jamir said “We brought all the tribes together to promote and preserve the Naga tradition and culture by exhibiting it before the world at Kohima Local Ground”.

He said the fair was shifted to Kisama later and he is happy that it is progressing in full scale. “We should go on improving it but not by copying the western culture and style. The prime effort should be to exhibit our own culture and tradition,” he said.

-PTI