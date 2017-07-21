Framework Agreement Should Not Affect Territorial Integrity of Manipur: Biren

The Framework agreement signed between the Central government and the NSCN(IM) should not affect the territorial integrity of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the House on Thursday.

Addressing the State Assembly, he said the central government did not involve the state government during the talks and the state government is in the dark about the details of the negotiations. The government is committed to safeguard the integrity at any cost and his government supports the stand taken by the previous governments regarding the matter.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured not to disturb Manipur’s territory during his visit to Manipur and expressed hope the agreement will not disturb peace and harmony amongst the different communities of the state.

NPF MLA Newmai said, all communities should work in the interest of the whole state. Congress MLA, Kh Joykisan said people of Manipur wants to resolve the Naga issue.

N Biren said the government is also conscious of the movement demanding protection of indigenous people. Three Bills were passed, one was returned and two others were awaiting decision of the President, he said. Every community will be consulted and the government is committed to strive for protection of indigenous people, he added.

