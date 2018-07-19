Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 19 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

France’s Kylian Mbappe Will Donate Entire World Cup Winnings to Children’s Charity

France’s Kylian Mbappe Will Donate Entire World Cup Winnings to Children’s Charity
July 19
02:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé, 19, who scored four goals during the World Cup on his way to becoming one of the youngest stars on a global soccer stage, is now coming out as one of the nicest people to ever kick a soccer ball around the pitch.

Mbappé, who earns around $23,000 per game, announced that he will be donating his World Cup winnings to a “charity that gives free sports instruction to hospitalized and disabled children in sports, Premiers de Cordee,” USA Today reports.

After talking with his folks, Mbappé decided to put his winnings to work by donating his entire winnings to the youth organization that he has supported since 2017, according to the French news outlet, L’Equipe.

“Kylian, he’s a great person,” Sebastien Ruffin, general manager of Premiers de Cordee, told Le Parisien. “When his schedule allows it, he [practices with] us with pleasure. He has a very good [relationship] with children, he always finds the right [words] to encourage them. I sometimes even feel that [he] takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves.”

Mbappé reportedly received a bonus of some $350,000 after France won the tournament and donated his entire winnings of some $500,000 to the organization.

- THE ROOT, Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Tags
Kylian MbappéWorld Cup
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.