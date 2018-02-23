Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 23 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Friendly Football Matches Between India, Myanmar Armies in Shillong

Friendly Football Matches Between India, Myanmar Armies in Shillong
February 23
17:35 2018
A 20-member football team of the Myanmar Army will be arriving in Shillong next week to take part in a sports exchange programme, a defence official said on Friday.

“The Myanmar football team consisting of five officers and fifteen members of other ranks in the Army will be arriving in Shillong on February 27. They will be accommodated at the Assam Regimental Centre,” defence spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said in a statement.

The team will take part in the 13th Indo-Myanmar Sports Exchange programme scheduled between February 27 and March 3 at Army Headquarters 101 Area, he said.

The Myanmar team will play friendly matches with Eastern Command team on February 28 and with the Army Red team on March 1 at the Polo Grounds, the official said.

As part of the programme, the Myanmar delegation will also visit places of tourist interest in and around Shillong.

-PTI

Myanmar army, Myanmar football team
