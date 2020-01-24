FRIENDLY VOLLEYBALL MATCH AT NEW VAIKHAWTLANG

NET Bureau

Aizawl Battalion under the aegis of 23 Sector Assam Rifles / Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organisation friendly volleyball match between Govt. primary school New Vaikhawtlang & Game sports association, New Vaikhawtlang.

The match was witnessed by 15 loud and cheering audiences. Both the teams participated with fullest of zeal and enthusiasm which resulted in a close match ending with the youths of Vill New Vaikhawtlang winning the match.

Assam Rifles has always been committed in promoting sports culture in the region by organising such sports activities. The initiative of having organised a friendly Volleyball match by Assam Rifles was highly appreciated by the local populace.