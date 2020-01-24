Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 24 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

FRIENDLY VOLLEYBALL MATCH AT NEW VAIKHAWTLANG

FRIENDLY VOLLEYBALL MATCH AT NEW VAIKHAWTLANG
January 24
11:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Aizawl Battalion under the aegis of 23 Sector Assam Rifles / Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organisation friendly volleyball match between Govt. primary school New Vaikhawtlang & Game sports association, New Vaikhawtlang.

The match was witnessed by 15 loud and cheering audiences. Both the teams participated with fullest of zeal and enthusiasm which resulted in a close match ending with the youths of Vill New Vaikhawtlang winning the match.
Assam Rifles has always been committed in promoting sports culture in the region by organising such sports activities. The initiative of having organised a friendly Volleyball match by Assam Rifles was highly appreciated by the local populace.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.