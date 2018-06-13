Friends in Russia Demand Justice for Nilotpal and Abhijit

The news of the heinous mob lynching case in Karbi Anlong has reached far and wide posing a question on existence of humanity globally. Friends and acquaintances of the two victims Nilotpal Das and Abhijit Nath, have come forward demanding justice for them.

They demonstrated their support on a social media community titled ‘Justice for Nilotpal and Abhijit’. Seeking justice for the two victims, one of their friends from Russia wrote the following on the aforesaid community-

“This is a message for humanity,

Nilotpal Das was a dear friend of our’s who won the heart of every one around him with love and affection,he was always playing his part in making this world a better place.He was really special human being one in a million ,could never see anyone around him sad,his passion was art , music,and feeding people tasty food, which always made him happy no matter how he was feeling feeding people tasty food made him feel good ,what happened to our friend Is really sad and took out faith aways from humanity and India,we have been coming to India for past so many years but now after seeing this incident that our friend who always told the world to come to India and enjoy the beautiful country was killed by his own country men which is so sad as he really felt for the people of his own country, seeing the video and images really shook the world ,the whole world is talking about this ,we would like to request the people of India to really take this incident seriously and make their death not go in vain and demand for justice and special law which make this country safer for Indians and tourist aswell.the world always think India is not safe and after this incident every one believes it as well, please citizens of India. this is your country and only you have the power to change it..you need to stand United to this cause of making your country safer for everyone irrespective of religion,caste,colour, country.. seriously this is 21st century,the whole world is living in moden society and to see India in such a state where life is not valued is really sad affair.We as friends of Nilotpal. Request this country to stand strong and not forget this incident as both the souls lost in this gruesome manner is a stain on humanity ,and to bring faith back in humanity we need to keep fighting for justice and preaching love and affection.

We demand justice

We stand strong with the people of Assam and India in this cause

Let’s bring a better future for India together ..a safer india is better India”

More than 50 persons have so far been arrested from different parts of Assam in the brutal killing of two men in Karbi Anglong district and spreading rumours and hate messages on social media that fuelled the sensational incident.