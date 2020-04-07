Friendship isn’t about retaliation: Rahul Gandhi after India temporarily lifts ban on supply of hydroxychloroquine

After India temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said “friendship is not about retaliation” and asserted that “lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first.”

“Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first,” Gandhi tweeted.

US President Donald Trump had on Monday hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of hydroxychloroquine.

India then temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to some countries, which have been particularly badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, said, “In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would license paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities.”

Srivastava added, “We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter… Given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation.”

The MEA noted that like any responsible government, India’s first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of its own people.

Source: Business Standard