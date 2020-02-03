Friendship poster: Harbhajan Singh to play male lead in Tamil film, fans wish the Turbanator ‘Best of luck Paji’

NET Bureau

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is all set to make his acting debut with Tamil film, Friendship. He shared the poster of the film on Twitter which shows hands of two different men united by a single handcuff. The backdrop is a building in a riot kind of scenario.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar also confirmed the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Indian cricketer @harbhajan_singh will be the playing lead role in #Friendship Movie…its going to Spin WorldWide. @JPRJOHN1 @RIAZtheboss @Imsaravanan_ #ShamSurya #SeantoaStudio #Cinemaasstudio.” He told Hindustan Times that the film will release in Tamil and four more languages.

The film has been made John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. It also has a bottom line, ‘First time in cinema. A cricket legend plays main lead’. It has been produced by JPR and Stalin and is set to hit theatres in this summer.

The fans of the spinner were elated to hear the news. A fan wished him “Best of luck Bhajji bhai!” Another wrote, “BEST OF LUCK PAJI”.

Harbhajan has the second-highest number of Test wickets by an off spinner to his credit, behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. He is married to actor Geeta Basra and the two are parents to a three-year-old baby girl named Hinaya Heer Plaha. She has worked in a couple of Hindi and Punjabi films, including Dil Diya Hai, The Train, Zila Ghaziabad and Mr Joe B. Carvalho. She had also featured in Sukshinder Shinda and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan music video Ghum Sum Ghum Sum, in which she was cast opposite Rahul Bhat.

Harbhajan has appeared on several reality TV shows as guests. He had also made a special appearance in the film, Second Hand Husband, starring Geeta.

There were earlier reports that Harbhajan was about to make his entry in Kollywood with Santhanam’s upcoming film, Dikkiloona. The film is touted to be a sci-fi film with Santhanam playing a triple role of a protagonist, antagonist and a comedian.

Source: Hindustantimes