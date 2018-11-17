From a Medical Practitioner to Entrepreneur

October Edition, Statewide Manipur



Ngangom Monalisa Chanu is an ambitious 29-year-old woman, who aspired to establish a name for her before marriage. Due to her persistence, she is today the managing director of Chanu Associates, a company established by her with manufacturing handmade eco-friendly paper pens and pencils. Jeijei Newme reports.

First Words

Using the brand name ‘Envi’, she produces handmade eco-friendly ball pens, pencils, use and throw pen barrel, paper bags with different categories such as baker bags, grocery bags, confectionary bags and non-woven bags and more.

She earned a name for herself not for producing paper pens or pencils but for going green with her products. The uniqueness of her pens is that she embedded seeds of different vegetables, fruits, flowers and medicinal plants, so that after use, the pens and pencils may give another life, a new plant.

While interacting with this correspondent, Ngangom Monalisa Chanu said that pens and pencils wastes might have contributed some per cent in waste composition and it is heartening that with this wastes, the earth is becoming hotter day by day.

“In my humble level with a sole aim to reduce even a single layer of waste, I ventured into this project,” said Monalisa.

She said once the ink gets over, or the pencil used to its last, it can be planted in a 30-degree angle in the sand. The capsule cover will ultimately get off and ultimately a new plant planted.

Delving Deeper

The varieties of plant seeds she uses are of beetroot, lettuce, brinjal, leipungkhang, chigonglei, marigold and so on and the plants used are beneficial not only to humans but also animals and environment.

In the interview, she revealed that she had trained herself to be a paramedic and have been practising it for 3-4 years but was under the influence of her elder siblings.

“I had a longing to do things for a greater purpose and I chose to save the environment,” she said.

The turning point for changing her profession she divulges was in 2017, she felt more of the urge to pursue her own different line which would make her earn money faster instead of the paramedical job. Her father got ill and the financial crisis was their big problem. It was then she decided to take her own job.

“I started making these pens and pencils out of time pass and today made into a profession and a business venture,” she said.

She formed Chanu Associates thereafter and get herself enrolled with GST and done with necessary procedures of every entrepreneur had to go through by March 2018.

Product Launch

She first launched her product in the open market at the observance of environment day, June 3-5. Since then her products are liked by many and she exported to other states. Monalisa now produces 200-300 units and gets a profit of Rs.50, 000 per month and has produced around 60,000 units so far.

The managing director of Chanu Associates while recalling how she started off said it was not being easy as she was the only one doing all the jobs from collecting raw materials like newspapers to ink refills to seeds to packaging. “People burned midnight oil studying and I spent mine making my own pens and pencils,” she quoted.

After the success of her first lot from Environment day, she now employs seven new members mostly her relatives and even extended her office.

Meanwhile, she was also conferred with a loan by state government Startup Conclave last month and if materialized, she plans to upgrade her machinery. Informing that demand is always higher than supply, the entrepreneur said if mechanized she sets a target of producing 3000-5000 units per day.

She is the third of four siblings born to Ngangom Dharma Meitei and Moirangthem Ushaleima.