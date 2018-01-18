From a Water Phobic to the Navy

December Edition, NET Bureau, In Conversation, Kingson Chingakham

Born and brought up in Manipur, Lt. Shougrakpham Vijaya Devi had a fascination of naval uniform since childhood. She is now one of the five members of the first women crew to circumnavigate the world from the Indian Navy. A post graduate from the University of Delhi in English Literature, she narrates how she landed up in the Indian Navy to Northeast Today

NET: Tell us how you landed in the Indian Navy?

Lt. Vijaya: I never thought that I will join the navy. After my post-graduation in English literature, I was pursuing my B.Ed. and came across the advertisement to join the Indian Navy. A post-graduation in English was necessary. So I applied for it without giving a second thought of getting selected or not. My mom was worried when I told her that I had to travel alone to Bhopal for Services Selection Board interview. I followed my instinct after giving all reasoning to my mom’s doubt. Fortunately, I cleared all the procedures and here I am today.

NET: How do you feel to be a part of India’s first ever all woman crew to circumnavigate the world?

Lt. Vijaya: Being in the team of all women crew to circumnavigate the globe is a wonderful feeling. In the navy, women officers are never deployed at sea, as of now. It is for the first time ever in the world history that a team of women officers from any navy is venturing for circumnavigation; otherwise there are lots of women sailors who sail in the ocean around the world.

NET: On what basis was the selection done?

Lt. Vijaya: On March, 2015, we had a screening done in Goa and around 20 women officers from the navy volunteered. The screening was done on board INSV Mhadei under Captain Dilip Done (retd.) the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe. We were given exposure in sailing the boat and our opinions for the same were taken. After which the directorate had taken their decision in finalising the team. I never got a call directly that I have been selected. But after seven months, during Indian Navy sailing championship (INSA) at Mumbai I met Captain Ashwin Arvind, then INSA director. He asked me if I wanted to become a part of circumnavigation. I told him that I had gone for screening but still haven’t received a feedback, and eagerly waiting for the result; to which he said – ‘Well then prepare yourself you are in the team, tell your parents and loved ones that you will be busy from now for a long time’.

NET: Once a stranger to sea, what fears and challenges did you face when you started this voyage?

Lt. Vijaya: I have never seen ocean or sea in my life before joining the service. I use to have water phobia and I am a motion sick person. I am a totally different person now. I learnt swimming during my training period at the Indian Naval Academy. When I joined the team and started sailing in the ocean the challenges which I had to overcome was that of sea sickness. I was the most sea sick person in the team. Initially, I could not eat anything, especially food cooked with butter or ghee and I depended on fresh fruits and vegetables. Feeling sleepy all the time is also one of the symptoms of sea sickness. We have done enough of training that now I don’t feel any of these anymore.

NET: This has been a learning experience for you?

Lt. Vijaya: Indeed it’s a great learning experience. Circumnavigation has definitely changed my perspectives in life. I used to think the world is a small place but looking at the endless horizon of the sea during my recent travel to Mauritius and Cape Town, made me realise that the world doesn’t end in just the mainland but there’s the most intriguing part of the World that remains hidden in the depth of these oceans.

NET: Why is the strength of women from the northeast is low in the Navy?

Lt. Vijaya: It is true that from the northeast, rate of female participation in the Indian Navy is low. I am the third woman from Manipur to have joined the service. From the other northeast states, I have met only one lady officer from Assam. Most of the people in the northeast are aware about the army, but when it comes to the Indian Navy people are generally confused with merchant navy. Even I did not have much awareness about this service. I never thought that an arts student could join the Indian Navy. I used to think it’s only for those who have studied science. I am a post-graduate in English Literature and now in defence service. Overcoming such ignorance is necessary to search for opportunities.

NET: Any last personal statement.

Lt. Vijaya: Though I am the only daughter among four brothers, my parents have treated all of us equally. My mother is a wise woman who has always worried about good schooling no matter what. Her decision now leads me to the place where I am standing today. Since my father was in the Manipur Rifles, my mom spent all her time in grooming us. She always helped us out with our lessons until we were independent to do it on our own. I am lucky that I got my family support. But it is a struggle of your own. In life if you want to do something, never lose hope. Be determined and choose the right path towards it.